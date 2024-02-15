PODCAST: Winter Scattershooting

It’s been a few days, but Fank and I recorded this podcast earlier on this week. It’s been up on the feeds since Monday, but I completely forgot about creating the show notes and dropping them on the blog before now.

We’re taking a look back at the news items that have dropped over the past couple of weeks... naturally, starting off with the hiring of Gary Patterson in an off-the-field role. We’re also covering National Signing Day and looking back a bit on the recruiting and transfer classes, plus a look at the schedule release for 2024 that dropped a couple of weeks ago.

Hope you enjoy it! Sorry for the show notes delay.

Show Notes

00:00 - Intro

03:00 - Quick Basketball Talk

08:35 - Baylor Hires Gary Patterson

30:19 - National Signing Day, Recruiting, and State of the Program

46:08 - Schedule Talk

59:56 - Outro

