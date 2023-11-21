Well... that went down just about as expected. Just about everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Baylor Bears in Fort Worth last weekend, who suffered a 42-17 beating at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs. Despite keeping pace through the first half, TCU quickly pulled away in the second half due to some questionable coaching decisions and things just got worse on the last drive of the game, with Blake Shapen suffering an apparent head injury that may impact his status for Saturday’s finale against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

It’s been a rough season, and we’re still doing what we can to keep it light. We’ll be back next week, regardless of the outcome and... other decisions. We are thankful for you all, dear listeners, that have soldiered on with us throughout this season. Thank you for listening, for giving us your time, and most of all, for engaging with us. We love you and appreciate you all.

SHOW NOTES

00:00 - Intro

02:59 - TCU 42, Baylor 17

28:10 - State of the Football Team

37:49 - Big 12 Roundup

45:15 - WVU Preview

55:10 - Picks of the Week

1:09:27 - Outro (and Join the Discord!)

