Another week, another frustrating day at McLane Stadium. The Bears struggled mightily in the red zone against Houston Cougars last week, ultimately losing in disappointing-but-inevitable fashion in OT at home. The Bears are now 1-6 at home in 2023 and have not beaten an FBS opponent at McLane Stadium in over a year.

In a real “out of the frying pan, into the fire” situation, the Bears now travel to Manhattan to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. We talk briefly about this game, but don’t really see much in the way of hope for a Baylor upset. K-State is really good and will be looking to take out some angst on the Bears after a disappointing result against Texas last week saw them needing help to secure a shot at a repeat of their Big 12 Championship.

Despite the woes of this season, I find myself still looking forward to podcasting each week. Talking through this season, trying to make sense of it, and just laughing with Fank has brought real joy for me, and I hope the same is true for you in listening.

In addition to the Bears, we’re talking about the Big 12 Scheduling Matrix that dropped last week, giving us an idea of what the schedules will look like going forward. We also revisit the Big 12 title race, since last week failed to truly eliminate any contenders. Plus, we’re giving y’all our picks of the week as always.

Thanks for tuning in, dear listeners.

SHOW NOTES

00:00 - Intro

05:17 - Houston 25, Baylor 24

26:50 - New Big 12 Scheduling Matrix

35:33 - Big 12 Update

46:54 - Kansas State Preview

53:19 - Picks of the Week

1:06:44 - Basketball & Outro

