PODCAST: An Exercise in Intellectual Curiosity

Yet another home game, yet another loss for the Baylor Bears. Iowa State came to town for Homecoming and took care of business. We’ve got yet another one this weekend, against the Houston Cougars. Because we’re men of our words, Fank and I are back to talk about it. We don’t have a ton of answers though, because the Bears are 1-5 at home on the season in one of the most frustrating seasons in recent memory. What seemed like a home slate full of promise has turned to disaster.

But not all is lost! The Big 12 Conference is super fun, and given recent events the conference is WIDE open for the taking, with the entire top half of the conference in contention to make the title game in Arlington in December. We’re spending some time discussing which of these teams we think are the frontrunners to make it to Arlington.

As always, we hope you enjoy the show.

SHOW NOTES

00:00 - Intro

06:20 - Iowa State 30, Baylor 18

34:21 - Big 12: Contender or Pretender

55:36 - Houston Preview

1:11:09 - Picks of the Week

1:23:20 - Outro

