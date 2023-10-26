PODCAST: The Gift Six

Ugly win is win! It may not have been the most beautiful of victories, but in the year of our Lord 2023 we’ll take any victory we can get. It took changes on the offense and some special teams magic (okay, a lot of special teams magic), but the Baylor Bears were able to pull out a victory against Cincinnati and forestall a descent into the depths of the Big 12 Basement.

Fank and I start off the episode with a recap of Fank’s trip to Cincinnati then break down each unit’s performance against Cincinnati, before turning towards a Homecoming Preview where the Bears face off against the Iowa State Cyclones. This is going to be a tough game; it’s a matchup that does not fill us with tremendous amounts of optimism or confidence, at least on paper. The Bears will need to build upon their success against the Bearcats last weekend.

Enjoy the show!

SHOW NOTES

00:00 - Intro & Fank’s Fantastic Cincy Spree

09:07 - Baylor 32, Cincinnati 29: 50K Foot View

13:58 - Offense

27:58 - Defense

41:50 - Special Teams

51:57 - Iowa State Preview

1:12:11 - Picks of the Week

1:25:46 - Outro

LISTEN TO THE SHOW!

Direct Download/Listen

Spotify

Apple

Google

Amazon