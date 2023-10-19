 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PODCAST: Cincy Showdown

Fank and Peter look at the battle of the basement between Baylor and Cincinnati on Saturday and what the Bears have to do to win, plus a Big 12 midseason roundup.

By pbpope and David Fankhauser
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Texas Tech at Baylor Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With no game to review this week, Fank and I are previewing what the Bears have to do against Cincinnati right out of the gate this week to avoid going 0-3 in conference. Both teams are near the bottom of the conference standings, so this is definitely a battle for the basement... and the stats back it up.

Next, we’re turning to the Big 12 as a whole, taking survey of the conference standings at the midway point of the season and try to make sense of what’s going on in the conference. It’s the Wild West right now, but we should get clarity over the next couple of weeks.

Hope you enjoy it!

SHOW NOTES

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 04:38 - Cincinnati Preview
  • 30:48 - Big 12 Roundup
  • 47:52 - Picks of the Week
  • 58:37 - Outro

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Direct Download/Listen

Spotify
Apple
Google
Amazon

