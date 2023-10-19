PODCAST: Cincy Showdown

With no game to review this week, Fank and I are previewing what the Bears have to do against Cincinnati right out of the gate this week to avoid going 0-3 in conference. Both teams are near the bottom of the conference standings, so this is definitely a battle for the basement... and the stats back it up.
Next, we’re turning to the Big 12 as a whole, taking survey of the conference standings at the midway point of the season and try to make sense of what’s going on in the conference. It’s the Wild West right now, but we should get clarity over the next couple of weeks.
Hope you enjoy it!
SHOW NOTES
- 00:00 - Intro
- 04:38 - Cincinnati Preview
- 30:48 - Big 12 Roundup
- 47:52 - Picks of the Week
- 58:37 - Outro
