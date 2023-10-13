PODCAST: Pain at McLane

This is delayed by a few days because of busy-ness and other things, sorry about that. But here are the show notes for this week’s episode! It’s just Fank and myself this week, and we’re not mincing any words about where this Baylor team is after a pretty rough performance last weekend against Texas Tech. Let’s hope the team finds some mojo in the bye week and can find some winning ways.
NOTE: I just pushed some bonus content to the podcast feed - Cody Orr sitting down with Evan Miyakawa to talk basketball advanced stats, so look for something from Cody about that soon!
SHOW NOTES
- 00:00 - Intro
- 03:11 - Texas Tech 39, Baylor 14: 50K Foot View
- 07:57 - Offensive Woes
- 23:59 - Defensive Struggles
- 36:43 - Special Teams & More
- 44:40 - Picks of the Week
- 58:22 - Outro
