PODCAST: Pain at McLane

This is delayed by a few days because of busy-ness and other things, sorry about that. But here are the show notes for this week’s episode! It’s just Fank and myself this week, and we’re not mincing any words about where this Baylor team is after a pretty rough performance last weekend against Texas Tech. Let’s hope the team finds some mojo in the bye week and can find some winning ways.

NOTE: I just pushed some bonus content to the podcast feed - Cody Orr sitting down with Evan Miyakawa to talk basketball advanced stats, so look for something from Cody about that soon!

SHOW NOTES

00:00 - Intro

03:11 - Texas Tech 39, Baylor 14: 50K Foot View

07:57 - Offensive Woes

23:59 - Defensive Struggles

36:43 - Special Teams & More

44:40 - Picks of the Week

58:22 - Outro

