PODCAST: Miracle at the Magic Kingdom

An epic come from behind win deserves an epic-length podcast. Right? RIGHT?? Sure. After a really tough start to the season, I think we’re just happy to have some positives to talk about, even if they primarily occurred in one quarter of Baylor Bears’ victory over the UCF Knights. We’re spending a ton of time dissecting that game before turning our attention to the BUTT Bowl against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday night, plus picks of the week. We hope you enjoy!

SHOW NOTES

00:00 - Intro & “The Truck Race”

03:36 - Mark’s UCF Report

12:26 - Baylor 36, UCF 35

25:29 - Caden Jenkins provides the Catalyst

26:58 - The Stadium Environment

32:50 - Blocked FG

35:42 - Writing Wrongs or Masking Wrongs?

41:39 - Blake. Shapen.

43:16 - Purposeful Play Calling

48:17 - More Shapen Superlatives

51:10 - Pieces Falling into Place?

55:11 - Shout-Outs

1:01:03 - Fank’s Nuggets

1:13:14 - Texas Tech: The BUTT Bowl Preview

1:31:18 - Picks of the Week

1:40:33 - Outro

