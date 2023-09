Fank is back this week. Mark rejoins the podcast to break down the Baylor loss to Texas, talk about the UCF game a bit, and look at where your Baylor Bears go from here. Sorry for the delay on the show notes, but here they are!

00:00 - Cold Open & Intro

06:16 - Texas 38, Baylor 6

27:52 - Where does Baylor go from here?

37:37 - Shades of the Dark Times?

44:04 - Two Positive Notes

48:22 - UCF Preview

1:05:49 - Picks of the Week

1:18:43 - Outro

