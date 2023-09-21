PODCAST: Dave Aranda Needs a “Worm Moment”

First things first: Go read Cody Orr’s fantastic piece on some of the great moments in the rivalry between the Baylor Bears and the Texas Longhorns. We spend some time on it in the show, and it’s WELL worth your time. Cody puts out great stuff, and this is no exception whatsoever.

With Fank out of pocket this week, I’m joined by ODB Founder Mark Moore and ODB contributor and co-host of the Bear Den Pod, Joe Goodman. Joe agreed to join us with about 3 minutes’ notice last night, so having him on is a treat and made things a ton more fun.

We start off a bit on the gloomy side, as it seems like Baylor’s 30-7 win over LIU left us with more questions than answers. And, of course, we’re looking ahead to a matchup against #3 Texas, which doesn’t necessarily get the confidence juices flowing. But, we share some of our favorite moments in the rivalry and talk about what Baylor needs to do to get the win in this game... and, goshdangit, we get worked up to the point of excitement about Saturday.

Let’s do it and be legends.

SHOW NOTES

00:00 - Intro

02:55 - Baylor 30, Long Island 7

04:24 - 50K Foot View

07:54 - Vibe Issues

13:46 - Offense

24:30 - Aranda Needs a Worm Moment

32:19 - Memories of Texas Rivalries

43:12 - Texas Preview

1:03:01 - Keys to Victory

1:16:39 - Picks of the Week

1:28:39 - Outro

