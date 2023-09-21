PODCAST: Dave Aranda Needs a “Worm Moment”

First things first: Go read Cody Orr’s fantastic piece on some of the great moments in the rivalry between the Baylor Bears and the Texas Longhorns. We spend some time on it in the show, and it’s WELL worth your time. Cody puts out great stuff, and this is no exception whatsoever.
With Fank out of pocket this week, I’m joined by ODB Founder Mark Moore and ODB contributor and co-host of the Bear Den Pod, Joe Goodman. Joe agreed to join us with about 3 minutes’ notice last night, so having him on is a treat and made things a ton more fun.
We start off a bit on the gloomy side, as it seems like Baylor’s 30-7 win over LIU left us with more questions than answers. And, of course, we’re looking ahead to a matchup against #3 Texas, which doesn’t necessarily get the confidence juices flowing. But, we share some of our favorite moments in the rivalry and talk about what Baylor needs to do to get the win in this game... and, goshdangit, we get worked up to the point of excitement about Saturday.
Let’s do it and be legends.
SHOW NOTES
- 00:00 - Intro
- 02:55 - Baylor 30, Long Island 7
- 04:24 - 50K Foot View
- 07:54 - Vibe Issues
- 13:46 - Offense
- 24:30 - Aranda Needs a Worm Moment
- 32:19 - Memories of Texas Rivalries
- 43:12 - Texas Preview
- 1:03:01 - Keys to Victory
- 1:16:39 - Picks of the Week
- 1:28:39 - Outro
