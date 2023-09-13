Podcast: Silver Linings, No Playbook

Fank and Peter are back to talk about a heartbreaking Baylor Bears loss to the Utah Utes. There were definitely some silver linings that are worthy of discussion in this game, including improvement over Week 1, improved energy and attack, as well as some changes along the offensive line. Unfortunately it wasn’t quite enough and the Bears fell short in the fourth quarter. Now the Bears face a not good FCS squad in LIU, in what will amount to a “get right” game against the Sharks. We’re talking about it on this week’s podcast.

As a programming note, Fank is out next week. I’m still working on guests to join me, but we will definitely work to having a solid preview of the Texas game next week.

SHOW NOTES

00:00 - Intro

02:07 - Utah 20, Baylor 13: 50K Foot View

14:36 - Pre-Sawyer Injury Positives

20:06 - the HEAT

24:06 - Defense Progress

26:57 - Offense

35:44 - Post-Sawyer Injury

46:58 - The Final “Drive” & The PI Call

51:08 - LIU Preview

56:42 - Picks of the Week

1:05:34 - Outro

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Direct Dowload/Listen

Spotify

Apple

Google

Amazon