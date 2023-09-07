Last Saturday was abysmal. I’m sure everyone else is ready to move on from it, and I totally understand that. But Coffey, Fank and I have to have a moment to process it as well, to try and make sense of what we saw from the Baylor Bears, and see if there’s any way to put it into context before turning to a massive game against Utah that suddenly looks a lot tougher than it did just a couple of weeks ago. We’re talking about all of that on the show.

After picks of the week, we’ve got a pretty major podcasting announcement at the end of the show. It’s one that I highly suggest you check out, even if you don’t want to listen to our processing of the Texas State game. Just use the chapter feature if your favorite podcast player supports it, and if not, just fast forward to the timestamp included in the notes below. I won’t spoil it in text for now, but feel free to reach out with questions or any thoughts.

Thanks for listening to ODP, everybody.

SHOW NOTES

00:00 - Intro

02:22 - Texas State 42, Baylor 31 - 50K Foot View

09:46 - The Better Team Won

12:26 - Tecmo Bowled

15:08 - Blake Shapen Deserves No Blame

18:47 - Offensive Line

22:50 - RBs: Incomplete!

23:54 - Receivers

25:42 - More on QBs

29:01 - Defense

42:24 - Utah Preview

55:00 - Picks of the Week

1:07:38 - Important Podcast Announcement

1:14:48 - Outro

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Direct Download/Listen

Spotify

Apple

Google

Amazon