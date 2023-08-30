Podcast: 2023 Baylor Football Season Predictions Show!

It’s finally time! It’s Week 1. How will the Baylor Bears fare in 2023? Will the bears make big strides on both sides of the ball and reassert themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12? What kind of progress will we see? Excitement is in the air. It’s time to play the games, and that means it’s time for one of our favorite annual shows: the season predictions. Coffey, Fank and I give you our predictions. How do we see this season shaking out? Listen to find out!
In case you noticed it, here’s the reference:
We’re just innocent men pic.twitter.com/8ZoMkgY8bw— We're just normal men (@wejustnormalmen) August 28, 2023
SHOW NOTES!!
- 00:00 - Cold Open & Intro
- 06:26 - Depth Chart Released
- 18:43 - Season Predictions: Floors & Ceilings
- 25:32 - Texas State
- 32:37 - Utah
- 37:19 - LIU
- 37:43 - Texas
- 42:29 - UCF
- 44:24 - Texas Tech
- 47:43 - Cincinnati
- 49:40 - Iowa State
- 51:52 - Houston
- 53:24 - Kansas State
- 56:23 - TCU
- 1:00:26 - West Virginia
- 1:03:06 - Big 12 Championship Predictions
- 1:06:03 - CFP & National Champion
- 1:09:02 - Picks of the Week!
- 1:18:30 - Outro
Plays referenced in the cold open:
HEADSHOT pic.twitter.com/95Hrl5Ha65— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 26, 2023
these no-look passes are getting out of hand pic.twitter.com/Pf70HVrnfZ— GoJo and Golic (@GoJoShow) August 27, 2023
I LOVE COLLEGE FOOTBALLpic.twitter.com/DleI3smttz— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 26, 2023
WHAT WAS THIS 2 POINT CONVERSION BY LA TECH??? pic.twitter.com/f7fFbSdud7— Lukas Galecki-Shofroth (@TGNCoverage) August 27, 2023
Okay. Let’s get these links out there. Happy college football, everybody.
