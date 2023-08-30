 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: 2023 Baylor Football Season Predictions Show!

It’s time! Coffey, Fank & Peter deliver their season predictions on the 2023 Baylor Football Season.

By pbpope, OldCoff, and David Fankhauser
It’s finally time! It’s Week 1. How will the Baylor Bears fare in 2023? Will the bears make big strides on both sides of the ball and reassert themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12? What kind of progress will we see? Excitement is in the air. It’s time to play the games, and that means it’s time for one of our favorite annual shows: the season predictions. Coffey, Fank and I give you our predictions. How do we see this season shaking out? Listen to find out!

SHOW NOTES!!

  • 00:00 - Cold Open & Intro
  • 06:26 - Depth Chart Released
  • 18:43 - Season Predictions: Floors & Ceilings
  • 25:32 - Texas State
  • 32:37 - Utah
  • 37:19 - LIU
  • 37:43 - Texas
  • 42:29 - UCF
  • 44:24 - Texas Tech
  • 47:43 - Cincinnati
  • 49:40 - Iowa State
  • 51:52 - Houston
  • 53:24 - Kansas State
  • 56:23 - TCU
  • 1:00:26 - West Virginia
  • 1:03:06 - Big 12 Championship Predictions
  • 1:06:03 - CFP & National Champion
  • 1:09:02 - Picks of the Week!
  • 1:18:30 - Outro

Plays referenced in the cold open:

Okay. Let’s get these links out there. Happy college football, everybody.

LISTEN TO THE SHOW!!

Direct Download/Listen

Spotify
Apple
Google
Amazon

