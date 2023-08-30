Podcast: 2023 Baylor Football Season Predictions Show!

It’s finally time! It’s Week 1. How will the Baylor Bears fare in 2023? Will the bears make big strides on both sides of the ball and reassert themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12? What kind of progress will we see? Excitement is in the air. It’s time to play the games, and that means it’s time for one of our favorite annual shows: the season predictions. Coffey, Fank and I give you our predictions. How do we see this season shaking out? Listen to find out!

In case you noticed it, here’s the reference:

We’re just innocent men pic.twitter.com/8ZoMkgY8bw — We're just normal men (@wejustnormalmen) August 28, 2023

SHOW NOTES!!

00:00 - Cold Open & Intro

06:26 - Depth Chart Released

18:43 - Season Predictions: Floors & Ceilings

25:32 - Texas State

32:37 - Utah

37:19 - LIU

37:43 - Texas

42:29 - UCF

44:24 - Texas Tech

47:43 - Cincinnati

49:40 - Iowa State

51:52 - Houston

53:24 - Kansas State

56:23 - TCU

1:00:26 - West Virginia

1:03:06 - Big 12 Championship Predictions

1:06:03 - CFP & National Champion

1:09:02 - Picks of the Week!

1:18:30 - Outro

Plays referenced in the cold open:

these no-look passes are getting out of hand pic.twitter.com/Pf70HVrnfZ — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoShow) August 27, 2023

I LOVE COLLEGE FOOTBALLpic.twitter.com/DleI3smttz — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 26, 2023

WHAT WAS THIS 2 POINT CONVERSION BY LA TECH??? pic.twitter.com/f7fFbSdud7 — Lukas Galecki-Shofroth (@TGNCoverage) August 27, 2023

