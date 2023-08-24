 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PODCAST: 2023 Baylor Defensive Preview

SicEm365’s Travis Roeder joins Coffey, Fank & Peter to preview the Bears’ defense for the 2023 football season.

By pbpope, OldCoff, and David Fankhauser
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 19 TCU at Baylor Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The episode dropped yesterday on the feeds but life is busy and so it took me an extra day to get around to crafting the show notes for this week’s ODP. We’re fortunate to be joined by SicEm365’s own Travis Roeder to talk about the Baylor Bears’ defense in 2023. Are we optimistic? Are we concerned? What are the questions burning in our hearts as we look to the 2023 season? Find out below!

SHOW NOTES

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 03:45 - 2022 High Level Recap
  • 15:03 - New Defensive Staff
  • 20:36 - Personnel Losses
  • 24:26 - Players to Watch in 2023
  • 31:50 - Defensive Line
  • 36:50 - Portal Additions
  • 48:37 - Secondary
  • 55:38 - Expectations for 2023
  • 1:08:18 - Final Thoughts
  • 1:13:04 - Outro

LISTEN TO THE SHOW!

Direct Download/Listen

Spotify
Apple
Google
Amazon

