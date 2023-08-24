PODCAST: 2023 Baylor Defensive Preview

The episode dropped yesterday on the feeds but life is busy and so it took me an extra day to get around to crafting the show notes for this week’s ODP. We’re fortunate to be joined by SicEm365’s own Travis Roeder to talk about the Baylor Bears’ defense in 2023. Are we optimistic? Are we concerned? What are the questions burning in our hearts as we look to the 2023 season? Find out below!
SHOW NOTES
- 00:00 - Intro
- 03:45 - 2022 High Level Recap
- 15:03 - New Defensive Staff
- 20:36 - Personnel Losses
- 24:26 - Players to Watch in 2023
- 31:50 - Defensive Line
- 36:50 - Portal Additions
- 48:37 - Secondary
- 55:38 - Expectations for 2023
- 1:08:18 - Final Thoughts
- 1:13:04 - Outro
