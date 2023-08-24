PODCAST: 2023 Baylor Defensive Preview

The episode dropped yesterday on the feeds but life is busy and so it took me an extra day to get around to crafting the show notes for this week’s ODP. We’re fortunate to be joined by SicEm365’s own Travis Roeder to talk about the Baylor Bears’ defense in 2023. Are we optimistic? Are we concerned? What are the questions burning in our hearts as we look to the 2023 season? Find out below!

SHOW NOTES

00:00 - Intro

03:45 - 2022 High Level Recap

15:03 - New Defensive Staff

20:36 - Personnel Losses

24:26 - Players to Watch in 2023

31:50 - Defensive Line

36:50 - Portal Additions

48:37 - Secondary

55:38 - Expectations for 2023

1:08:18 - Final Thoughts

1:13:04 - Outro

