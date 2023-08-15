Ten. Years. When Mark messaged me in 2013 asking if I knew anything about audio, I didn’t. I knew where he was going with the question though, as I’d bugged him once or twice about starting a podcast. That August we took the leap in starting the show, buying microphones (not quite the worst ones we could’ve purchased, but close) and learning how to do it. We made tons of mistakes and learned even more, and OurDailyPodcast released its first episode on August 15, 2013.

Now we’re here. Ten years, hundreds of episodes and thousands of hours of planning, recording, and editing. Mark and Prashanth gave way to Fank and Coffey. The Basketpod is going strong, thanks to Hornbeak and Pollard (and Kendall before that). A myriad of guests have rolled through, both national (thanks Ty/Dan/etc.!) and Baylor-centric, both former players (whooaaa Bryce Petty, Blake Blackmar), and us fans (Mattisbear, Amy, Travis Roeder, etc.). I’m so thankful to all have participated and joined the show.

Most of all, I’m thankful to you all, dear listeners. Your interactions have kept us going, your support means the world to us. We are incredibly grateful for all of your support. Thank you.

And now, the show. Mark and Prashanth graciously agreed to join the show to celebrate 10 years and to preview the 2023 Baylor Bears offense. It goes about as you’d expect a 5-headed podcast to go: way over time, way off the rails at times, and a ton of fun. We hope you enjoy.

SHOW NOTES!

00:00 - Intro

04:51 - Realignment Reactions

23:06 - ODP’s 10th Anniversary

27:24 - Shout Out Dave Shook

30:52 - More 10th Anniversary

52:42 - Thanks & Memory Lane

1:08:08 - 2023 Baylor Football Offensive Preview

1:51:36 - Mark & Pras Final Predictions

1:57:10 - Outro

And please… enjoy one of the most enduring memes of the podcast.

Again, thank you all for listening.