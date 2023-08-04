 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: Arizona, ASU, Utah to Join the Big 12

PODCAST: Realignment Happenings

Talking all about the realignment happenings, Arizona, Arizona State, & Utah on OurDailyPodcast

By pbpope, mattisbear, and Joe Goodman
and Matt Workman
NCAA Football: Big 12 Football Media Days
Brett Yormark got some new teams for you and thinks you should listen to this podcast.
Coffey’s doing recon in Arizona. Fank is indisposed. So I snagged our fearless managing editor and host of the Between Two Bears podcast, mattisbear, plus our own Joe Goodman as well as Matt Workman, who combine to form The Bear Den Pod. They’re joining me for an EMERGENCY REALIGNMENT PODCAST! We’re talking and laughing a lot about the realignment situation and the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah to the Big 12. It’s a fun listen and we hope you enjoy!

Direct Download/Listen

Spotify
Apple (didn’t propagate in time)
Google
Amazon

