Coffey’s doing recon in Arizona. Fank is indisposed. So I snagged our fearless managing editor and host of the Between Two Bears podcast, mattisbear, plus our own Joe Goodman as well as Matt Workman, who combine to form The Bear Den Pod. They’re joining me for an EMERGENCY REALIGNMENT PODCAST! We’re talking and laughing a lot about the realignment situation and the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah to the Big 12. It’s a fun listen and we hope you enjoy!

