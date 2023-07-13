We’re BACK! After an extended, involuntary hiatus, we’re back on the podcast to dive back into football as the Big 12 has its Media Days for 2023. We’re spending time on Media Days, but we’re also rewinding just a touch to give our thoughts on some of the goings-on of this offseason. It’s been an interesting one.

Current #Baylor 2023 Win Total Odds



Caesars Sportsbook: 6.5 wins -175

BetGM: 6.5 wins -150

FanDuel: 7.5 wins +152

PointsBet: 7.5 wins +140#SicEm — Grayson Grundhoefer (@GrayGrundhoefer) July 11, 2023

SHOW NOTES

00:00 - Intro

06:37 - QB Competition

16:42 - Realignment

24:54 - Meet the Bears August 26

26:04 - Midsummer Team Vibe Check

41:14 - Big 12 Preseason Poll

48:38 - Big 12 Media Days

1:08:37 - Outro

