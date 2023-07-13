We’re BACK! After an extended, involuntary hiatus, we’re back on the podcast to dive back into football as the Big 12 has its Media Days for 2023. We’re spending time on Media Days, but we’re also rewinding just a touch to give our thoughts on some of the goings-on of this offseason. It’s been an interesting one.
Anyway, here’s some of the tweets referenced in the show:
Current #Baylor 2023 Win Total Odds— Grayson Grundhoefer (@GrayGrundhoefer) July 11, 2023
Caesars Sportsbook: 6.5 wins -175
BetGM: 6.5 wins -150
FanDuel: 7.5 wins +152
PointsBet: 7.5 wins +140#SicEm
happy anniversary https://t.co/GPuR5rellx— fank (@dfank_BU) July 5, 2023
SHOW NOTES
- 00:00 - Intro
- 06:37 - QB Competition
- 16:42 - Realignment
- 24:54 - Meet the Bears August 26
- 26:04 - Midsummer Team Vibe Check
- 41:14 - Big 12 Preseason Poll
- 48:38 - Big 12 Media Days
- 1:08:37 - Outro
