Podcast: 2023 Big 12 Media Days

Recapping all of the stuff that we haven’t hit since the last podcast dropped so very long ago.

By pbpope, David Fankhauser, and OldCoff
NCAA Football: Big 12 Football Media Days Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

We’re BACK! After an extended, involuntary hiatus, we’re back on the podcast to dive back into football as the Big 12 has its Media Days for 2023. We’re spending time on Media Days, but we’re also rewinding just a touch to give our thoughts on some of the goings-on of this offseason. It’s been an interesting one.

Anyway, here’s some of the tweets referenced in the show:

SHOW NOTES

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 06:37 - QB Competition
  • 16:42 - Realignment
  • 24:54 - Meet the Bears August 26
  • 26:04 - Midsummer Team Vibe Check
  • 41:14 - Big 12 Preseason Poll
  • 48:38 - Big 12 Media Days
  • 1:08:37 - Outro

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Direct Download/Listen

Spotify
Apple
Google
Amazon

