Podcast: Bowls, Playoffs, Transfers

Coffey, Fank, and Peter hit the microphones for the first time in 2023 to talk about the closing weeks of 2022, bowl games, playoffs, the transfer portal, and more. It’s another smorgasbord of fun!

By pbpope and David Fankhauser
And Elliot Coffey
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Baylor Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Note: We recorded this episode last Thursday, but I didn’t get around to posting show notes until now. Sorry about that.

After a really trying couple of weeks for Baylor sports, we’re back on the podcast to break down the happenings at Baylor over the closing weeks of 2022. We’re talking briefly about that absymal 48-hour period before the Armed Forces Bowl, the game itself, other bowls, the CFP, staffing changes and portals, and much more. We’re hitting lots of stuff here!

Show Topics

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 04:12 - Early Signing Period & Bowl Game Woes
  • 12:00 - Other Bowl Game Fun
  • 17:53 - College Football Playoff & National Championship Game
  • 38:36 - Baylor Staff Changes
  • 55:58 - Offseason Aspirations
  • 1:01:03 - Portal Happenings
  • 1:14:00 - Outro

Listen to the Show

Direct Download/Listen

Spotify
Apple
Google
Amazon
Stitcher

