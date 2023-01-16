Note: We recorded this episode last Thursday, but I didn’t get around to posting show notes until now. Sorry about that.

After a really trying couple of weeks for Baylor sports, we’re back on the podcast to break down the happenings at Baylor over the closing weeks of 2022. We’re talking briefly about that absymal 48-hour period before the Armed Forces Bowl, the game itself, other bowls, the CFP, staffing changes and portals, and much more. We’re hitting lots of stuff here!

Show Topics

00:00 - Intro

04:12 - Early Signing Period & Bowl Game Woes

12:00 - Other Bowl Game Fun

17:53 - College Football Playoff & National Championship Game

38:36 - Baylor Staff Changes

55:58 - Offseason Aspirations

1:01:03 - Portal Happenings

1:14:00 - Outro

Listen to the Show

Direct Download/Listen

Spotify

Apple

Google

Amazon

Stitcher