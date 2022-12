Amazing. We survived an entire day after recording the podcast with no major news drops. That’s pretty fantastic. Sorry for the delay of these show notes, but here it is. The Armed Forces Bowl Preview Podcast. Your Baylor Bears vs. the Air Force Falcons. It’s go time. Well, not yet. Next week.

Show Notes!

00:00 - Cold Open 07:37 - Intro

08:54 - RIP Mike Leach

18:06 - Armed Forces Bowl Preview

47:35 - Bowl PICKS

1:02:00 - Outro

