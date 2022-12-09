First things first: What the heck is up with that post image? Why, it’s a leprechaun of course. But why is it the post image? Well, listen on, dear listener.

With no Baylor football, Coffey, Fank and I embark upon a meandering discussion across the landscape of college football, talking about the yet-to-be-announced Big 12 Schedule for 2023, a bit about Britney Griner’s release, Conference Championships, Playoffs, and much, much more. We hope you enjoy the wide-ranging banter!

Oh, here’s Fank’s tweet about the USC Defense:

What We’re Talking About

00:00 - Cold Open: Big 12 Scheduling

04:40 - Intro

06:11 - Britney Griner FREE

08:24 - Conference Championships Recap

27:49 - CFP Set

33:42 - Big 12 Bowl Games

44:39 - Transfer Portal

57:38 - Conference Realignment Hilarity

1:04:06 - Outro

