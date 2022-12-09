 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Championships, Playoffs, Bowls, Portal

It’s a smorgasbord of fun on this week’s OurDailyPodcast! We’re talking about schedules, Britney Griner, Championships and Playoffs, Bowls, the Portal, and more!

By pbpope and David Fankhauser
and Elliot Coffey
Syndication: Manitowoc Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, Sheboygan Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

First things first: What the heck is up with that post image? Why, it’s a leprechaun of course. But why is it the post image? Well, listen on, dear listener.

With no Baylor football, Coffey, Fank and I embark upon a meandering discussion across the landscape of college football, talking about the yet-to-be-announced Big 12 Schedule for 2023, a bit about Britney Griner’s release, Conference Championships, Playoffs, and much, much more. We hope you enjoy the wide-ranging banter!

Oh, here’s Fank’s tweet about the USC Defense:

What We’re Talking About

  • 00:00 - Cold Open: Big 12 Scheduling
  • 04:40 - Intro
  • 06:11 - Britney Griner FREE
  • 08:24 - Conference Championships Recap
  • 27:49 - CFP Set
  • 33:42 - Big 12 Bowl Games
  • 44:39 - Transfer Portal
  • 57:38 - Conference Realignment Hilarity
  • 1:04:06 - Outro

Listen to the Show!

Direct Download/Listen

Spotify
Apple
Google
Amazon
Stitcher

Thanks for listening, everyone!

More From Our Daily Bears

