First things first: What the heck is up with that post image? Why, it’s a leprechaun of course. But why is it the post image? Well, listen on, dear listener.
With no Baylor football, Coffey, Fank and I embark upon a meandering discussion across the landscape of college football, talking about the yet-to-be-announced Big 12 Schedule for 2023, a bit about Britney Griner’s release, Conference Championships, Playoffs, and much, much more. We hope you enjoy the wide-ranging banter!
Oh, here’s Fank’s tweet about the USC Defense:
USC’s tackling pic.twitter.com/NcI0y842wE— fank (@dfank_BU) December 3, 2022
What We’re Talking About
- 00:00 - Cold Open: Big 12 Scheduling
- 04:40 - Intro
- 06:11 - Britney Griner FREE
- 08:24 - Conference Championships Recap
- 27:49 - CFP Set
- 33:42 - Big 12 Bowl Games
- 44:39 - Transfer Portal
- 57:38 - Conference Realignment Hilarity
- 1:04:06 - Outro
Listen to the Show!
Spotify
Apple
Google
Amazon
Stitcher
Thanks for listening, everyone!
