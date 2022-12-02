 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Recaps, Staff Changes, Roster Moves, Big 12 Championship

The boys look back at the final two games of the season, then turn their eyes to a myriad of postseason topics, including staff changes, transfer portal news, the Big 12 Championship game, and much more!

By pbpope and David Fankhauser
NCAA Football: Kansas at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

When we hit record yesterday during our lunch hours, we had no idea what was brewing behind the scenes in Waco. Rumors started to bubble almost immediately after we finished recording, and within a couple of hours it became clear that Ron Roberts was out as the Defensive Coordinator of you Baylor Bears. Special Teams Coordinator and Safeties Coach Ronnie Wheat was to follow. The podcast news drop curse had seemingly struck again.

Instead of waiting on it, though, we hopped back on and recorded a segment about the loss of Roberts and Wheat and what it means for this team. We threw it into the midst of the show to spice things up. There’s a TON we’re talking about on this episode, so let’s get to it!

Show Notes!

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 02:41 - TCU & Texas Recaps
  • 24:00 - BREAKING: Ron Roberts OUT as Baylor’s DC (and Ronnie Wheat too)
  • 37:29 - NMSU is Bowl Eligible!
  • 39:57 - Kyron Drones Transferring
  • 49:43 - All Big 12 Team
  • 54:05 - Big 12 Championship Discussion
  • 1:00:05 - CFP Talk
  • 1:05:56 - Baylor’s Bowl Scenarios
  • 1:10:13 - Picks of the Championship Week
  • 1:21:15 - Gonzaga Game Coming (on Peacock)
  • 1:22:40 - Outro

