When we hit record yesterday during our lunch hours, we had no idea what was brewing behind the scenes in Waco. Rumors started to bubble almost immediately after we finished recording, and within a couple of hours it became clear that Ron Roberts was out as the Defensive Coordinator of you Baylor Bears. Special Teams Coordinator and Safeties Coach Ronnie Wheat was to follow. The podcast news drop curse had seemingly struck again.

Instead of waiting on it, though, we hopped back on and recorded a segment about the loss of Roberts and Wheat and what it means for this team. We threw it into the midst of the show to spice things up. There’s a TON we’re talking about on this episode, so let’s get to it!

Show Notes!

00:00 - Intro

02:41 - TCU & Texas Recaps

24:00 - BREAKING: Ron Roberts OUT as Baylor’s DC (and Ronnie Wheat too)

37:29 - NMSU is Bowl Eligible!

39:57 - Kyron Drones Transferring

49:43 - All Big 12 Team

54:05 - Big 12 Championship Discussion

1:00:05 - CFP Talk

1:05:56 - Baylor’s Bowl Scenarios

1:10:13 - Picks of the Championship Week

1:21:15 - Gonzaga Game Coming (on Peacock)

1:22:40 - Outro

Listen to the Podcast

Direct Download/Listen Link

Spotify

Apple

Google

Amazon

Stitcher

Join the Discord Channel!

If you didn’t know, OurDailyBears has a Discord now! It’s growing, and it’s a ton of fun. If you want to join in the fun, feel free to hit the link and come join the discussion.

Click here to Join the ODB Discord!