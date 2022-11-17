 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Kansas State Stinker, TCU Preview

The fellas try to make sense of one of the most disappointing outings in the history of McLane Stadium plus a look ahead to TCU and whether the Bears can ruin the Frog’s party.

By pbpope and David Fankhauser
& Elliot Coffey
NCAA Football: Kansas State at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no beating around the bush here... last week was not fun at all. Baylor got a stop, then threw a goalline interception and... apparently just headed for the locker room. Well, not quite, but it sure felt like it at times last Saturday. We’re dissecting the 31-3 woodshed beating that Kansas State issued to Baylor last weekend and looking ahead to see if the Bears can salvage some things against an undefeated TCU this week.

Have a listen!

Show Notes

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 02:55 - K-State 31, Baylor 3
  • 04:15 - 50K Foot View
  • 08:32 - Full Recap
  • 34:31 - TCU Preview
  • 55:57 - Picks of the Week
  • 1:07:11 - Outro

Listen to the Show

Direct Download/Listen

Spotify
Apple
Google
Amazon
Stitcher

Things Referenced in the Show that Deserve Context

Face Guy... Hope he’s doing well.

Travis’s clip of the LB destroying the TE

Thanks for listening, family.

