There’s no beating around the bush here... last week was not fun at all. Baylor got a stop, then threw a goalline interception and... apparently just headed for the locker room. Well, not quite, but it sure felt like it at times last Saturday. We’re dissecting the 31-3 woodshed beating that Kansas State issued to Baylor last weekend and looking ahead to see if the Bears can salvage some things against an undefeated TCU this week.

Have a listen!

Show Notes

00:00 - Intro

02:55 - K-State 31, Baylor 3

04:15 - 50K Foot View

08:32 - Full Recap

34:31 - TCU Preview

55:57 - Picks of the Week

1:07:11 - Outro

Listen to the Show

Things Referenced in the Show that Deserve Context

Face Guy... Hope he’s doing well.

Travis’s clip of the LB destroying the TE

check out the playside outside backer taking on the cross blocking TE pic.twitter.com/ZS9gEE6ccF — Travis Roeder (@Travis_Roeder) November 16, 2022

Thanks for listening, family.