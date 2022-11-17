There’s no beating around the bush here... last week was not fun at all. Baylor got a stop, then threw a goalline interception and... apparently just headed for the locker room. Well, not quite, but it sure felt like it at times last Saturday. We’re dissecting the 31-3 woodshed beating that Kansas State issued to Baylor last weekend and looking ahead to see if the Bears can salvage some things against an undefeated TCU this week.
Have a listen!
Show Notes
- 00:00 - Intro
- 02:55 - K-State 31, Baylor 3
- 04:15 - 50K Foot View
- 08:32 - Full Recap
- 34:31 - TCU Preview
- 55:57 - Picks of the Week
- 1:07:11 - Outro
Listen to the Show
Spotify
Apple
Google
Amazon
Stitcher
Things Referenced in the Show that Deserve Context
Face Guy... Hope he’s doing well.
The "Alabama Face Guy" is now a @FallonTonight intern!! #FallonMono #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/0WogAe9DpU— Jose Ramon Marquez (@joseramonmarmtz) October 23, 2018
Travis’s clip of the LB destroying the TE
check out the playside outside backer taking on the cross blocking TE pic.twitter.com/ZS9gEE6ccF— Travis Roeder (@Travis_Roeder) November 16, 2022
Thanks for listening, family.
