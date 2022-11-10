After last week’s upload fiasco where I uploaded the show at editing speed instead of listening speed to start, we’re back at normal speed this week. We recorded early on Wednesday, so of course after we recorded the news broke that a Baylor fan had bought a bunch of tickets and were giving them out for free, and then this:

So, naturally, you’ll hear nothing about it on the podcast. Our timing remains sublime. What you WILL hear about, however, is how Baylor was able to grit out a tough win in Norman over the Oklahoma Sooners in a game where the Bears certainly didn’t put on their best showing but were still able to come away with a win. We’re also looking ahead to a very tough matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats. Both teams need a W to stay in the discussion of the Big 12 title hunt. It’s a huge game. Get there.

Here’s What We’re Talking About

00:00 - Intro

02:07 - Baylor 38, Oklahoma 35: 50K Foot View

07:35 - Broadcast Blues & Ingame Atmosphere

13:04 - Offensive Performance

15:20 - The Sqwirl Unleashed, Offensive Line and Rushing Attack Thrives

23:47 - Not Shapen’s Best, but Solid Enough

26:13 - That Jordan Nabors TD Play

29:30 - Defense

43:53 - K-State Preview

47:48 - Baylor Defense vs. K-State Offense

56:31 - Baylor Offense vs. K-State Defense

1:04:19 - Picks of the Week

Listen to the Show

Direct Download/Listen

Spotify

Apple

Google

Amazon

Stitcher

Thanks for listening, everyone. Sic ‘em.