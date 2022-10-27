PODCAST: Kansas Recap, Texas Tech Preview

I don’t have a whole lot of words to mince here, as I’m recovering from a fairly nasty upper respiratory infection that isn’t one of the Named Illnesses (COVID, strep, flu, etc.). Nevertheless, we soldier on and I did my best to edit out any hacking coughs in the background. For any that made it through to the audio, I apologize.

HOWEVER! Despite all of that, this was a ton of fun to record. There was a ton to like about the Baylor Bears’ performance on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks on homecoming, despite the second half struggles. We’re digging into both the good and the bad of that game, plus looking forward to the much-anticipated matchup against the fightin’ Joey McGuires, the Texas Tech Red Raiders. We all know the storylines. It’s sold out. It’s a blackout. Pat Mahomes is having his jersey retired. Joey and his staffers against their former team. It’s a bigtime matchup under the lights in Lubbock. Will the Bears let all of that get to them, or will they rise to the moment and build upon the bright spots of last week? That’s what we’re here to talk about.

Show Notes

00:00 - Intro

04:49 - Baylor 35, Kansas 23: 50K Foot View

10:17 - Complementary Football and Struggles With It

14:47 - Defensive Struggles in the Second Half

20:10 - Offense Slammed the Door

21:04 - Richard Reese

24:14 - Offensive Line Gels

29:36 - Defensive Progress

42:02 - BU-TT BOWL PREVIEW

1:03:06 - Picks of the Week

1:11:48 - Outro

