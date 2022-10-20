A full week has done little to dull the pain of the loss last week to West Virginia, and you can hear it in our voices as we’re looking back at the first half of the season, somewhat through the lens of Baylor’s loss in Morgantown. There is a lot to like about this team, but the brutal fact is that in many respects, this team is its own worst enemy. Execution issues have played significant roles in the team’s three losses. There’s still a ton to like about this team, and the offense is really finding its footing as the season progresses. The defense, however, continues to search for its identity as we move into the back half of the season. We’re talking about all of it, and what needs to happen, plus a look at the Kansas Jayhawks on this week’s podcast.

Check out David Smoak’s fantastic interview with Dave Aranda.

What We’re Talking About

00:00 - Intro

02:07 - State of the Team

06:44 - Razor Thin Margins

09:51 - Offensive Bright Spots

18:07 - Defensive Strugglers

32:45 - Kansas Preview

43:46 - Picks of the Week

55:12 - Outro

