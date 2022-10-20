 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: State of the Team at the Midpoint, Kansas Preview

The fellas take an honest look at where the 2022 Baylor Football team is at the midpoint of the season. We’re looking at the bright and not-so-bright spots along the way.

By pbpope and David Fankhauser
and Elliot Coffey
A full week has done little to dull the pain of the loss last week to West Virginia, and you can hear it in our voices as we’re looking back at the first half of the season, somewhat through the lens of Baylor’s loss in Morgantown. There is a lot to like about this team, but the brutal fact is that in many respects, this team is its own worst enemy. Execution issues have played significant roles in the team’s three losses. There’s still a ton to like about this team, and the offense is really finding its footing as the season progresses. The defense, however, continues to search for its identity as we move into the back half of the season. We’re talking about all of it, and what needs to happen, plus a look at the Kansas Jayhawks on this week’s podcast.

Check out David Smoak’s fantastic interview with Dave Aranda.

What We’re Talking About

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 02:07 - State of the Team
  • 06:44 - Razor Thin Margins
  • 09:51 - Offensive Bright Spots
  • 18:07 - Defensive Strugglers
  • 32:45 - Kansas Preview
  • 43:46 - Picks of the Week
  • 55:12 - Outro

