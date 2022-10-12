A Thursday game means an early preview podcast! With the shortened week, Coffey, Fank and I are taking a look at the Thursday evening matchup between the Baylor Bears and the West Virginia Mountaineers. This is another big one for the Bears; the first of many for basically the rest of the year. A first-ever win in Morgantown would go a long way towards setting the stage for the rest of the season. We’re talking about all the things we’re hoping to see after the bye week, looking at an interesting WVU squad, plus our keys to victory and Picks!
Show Notes!
- 00:00 - Intro
- 03:39 - West Virginia: Playing on the Road, in Morgantown
- 11:25 - Gut Check Time for Both Teams
- 18:22 - Injury Update
- 21:33 - WVU Offense vs. Baylor Defense
- 32:51 - Baylor Offense vs. WVU Defense
- 48:47 - Picks of the Week
- 1:05:21 - Outro
