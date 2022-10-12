 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PODCAST: West Virginia Preview

Coffey, Fank, and Peter break down an important Thursday matchup against West Virginia in Morgantown, plus picks of the week!

By pbpope and David Fankhauser
Elliot Coffey (whose ODB account got deleted and nobody knows how)
A Thursday game means an early preview podcast! With the shortened week, Coffey, Fank and I are taking a look at the Thursday evening matchup between the Baylor Bears and the West Virginia Mountaineers. This is another big one for the Bears; the first of many for basically the rest of the year. A first-ever win in Morgantown would go a long way towards setting the stage for the rest of the season. We’re talking about all the things we’re hoping to see after the bye week, looking at an interesting WVU squad, plus our keys to victory and Picks!

Show Notes!

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 03:39 - West Virginia: Playing on the Road, in Morgantown
  • 11:25 - Gut Check Time for Both Teams
  • 18:22 - Injury Update
  • 21:33 - WVU Offense vs. Baylor Defense
  • 32:51 - Baylor Offense vs. WVU Defense
  • 48:47 - Picks of the Week
  • 1:05:21 - Outro

Thanks for listening, everybody!

