A Thursday game means an early preview podcast! With the shortened week, Coffey, Fank and I are taking a look at the Thursday evening matchup between the Baylor Bears and the West Virginia Mountaineers. This is another big one for the Bears; the first of many for basically the rest of the year. A first-ever win in Morgantown would go a long way towards setting the stage for the rest of the season. We’re talking about all the things we’re hoping to see after the bye week, looking at an interesting WVU squad, plus our keys to victory and Picks!

Show Notes!

00:00 - Intro

03:39 - West Virginia: Playing on the Road, in Morgantown

11:25 - Gut Check Time for Both Teams

18:22 - Injury Update

21:33 - WVU Offense vs. Baylor Defense

32:51 - Baylor Offense vs. WVU Defense

48:47 - Picks of the Week

1:05:21 - Outro

