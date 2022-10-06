There are fewer things that are more frustrating as a fan than a bye week following a frustrating loss. That’s where we find ourselves this week, but we’re soldiering on as best as we can. Coffey missed the game last week and is taking the bye week opportunity to catch up on things that actually matter, so Fank and I are taking a look back at Oklahoma State’s victory over the Baylor Bears last Saturday. Then we welcome CBS Sports national CFB writer Shehan Jeyarajah to the show for the first time ever, which I honestly can’t fathom why it’s worked out that way. Shehan joins us to take a look around the Big 12 to discuss the biggest surprises in the conference, the expanded playoffs, realignment and much, much more.

We hope you enjoy the show!

Here’s What We’re Talking About

00:00 - Intro

01:30 - Oklahoma State 36, Baylor 25: 50K Foot View

06:02 - McLane Stadium Atmosphere

08:29 - Oklahoma State Executed their Plan

11:58 - Defensive Struggles

14:34 - Energy Issues Again

15:47 - Positives: Shapen Solid

19:10 - Hello Monaray Baldwin!

20:58 - Defense Rebounds a Bit

23:50 - Offense Couldn’t Finish

27:30 - Welcome Shehan Jeyarajah

30:06 - State of the Big 12

37:48 - Non-Kansas Surprises

47:28 - Shehan’s Big 12 Championship Predictions

52:20 - Coaching Carousel

57:09 - Expanded Playoff

1:05:14 - Conference Realignment

1:08:25 - Picks of the Week

1:33:38 - Outro

