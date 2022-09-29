GOLD OUT WEEK! But before we get to that, Coffey, Fank and I are breaking down the Bears’ impressive win over Iowa State last Saturday. We’re spending some time on a fired-up Matt Campbell and a butt-slapping Dave Aranda (still can’t believe that happened), a trick play ripped straight from the pages of Tecmo Bowl, hurdles, and all the other delightful stuff that happened in Ames. By the way, do you actually read these posts? If so, comment down below with the word “slobberdobba.” After that we’re turning to a huge matchup against Oklahoma State this Saturday in Waco. The Cowboys are heading on the road for the first time this season and, despite a significant amount of turnover (hey that sounds familiar), they’ll be a tough out for the Bears. Enjoy!

What We’re Talking About

00:00 - Cold Open & Intro

08:24 - Baylor 31, Iowa State 24: 50K Foot View

13:34 - Offense

24:22 - Offensive Highlights

32:42 - Defense

46:25 - Oklahoma State Preview

51:38 - OSU’s Defense

1:01:08 - OSU’s Offense

1:06:27 - Picks of the Week

1:20:54 - Outro

WEAR GOLD ON SATURDAY!

Thanks for listening, everybody!