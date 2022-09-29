 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
WEAR GOLD TO THE OKLAHOMA STATE GAME JUST DO IT, YOU LOOK GREAT

Podcast: Iowa State Recap, Oklahoma State Preview

Coffey, Fank & Peter look back at a very solid road win over Iowa State before turning their eyes upon the Gold Out game against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

By pbpope and David Fankhauser
and Elliot Coffey
Ohio v Iowa State Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images

GOLD OUT WEEK! But before we get to that, Coffey, Fank and I are breaking down the Bears’ impressive win over Iowa State last Saturday. We’re spending some time on a fired-up Matt Campbell and a butt-slapping Dave Aranda (still can’t believe that happened), a trick play ripped straight from the pages of Tecmo Bowl, hurdles, and all the other delightful stuff that happened in Ames. By the way, do you actually read these posts? If so, comment down below with the word “slobberdobba.” After that we’re turning to a huge matchup against Oklahoma State this Saturday in Waco. The Cowboys are heading on the road for the first time this season and, despite a significant amount of turnover (hey that sounds familiar), they’ll be a tough out for the Bears. Enjoy!

What We’re Talking About

  • 00:00 - Cold Open & Intro
  • 08:24 - Baylor 31, Iowa State 24: 50K Foot View
  • 13:34 - Offense
  • 24:22 - Offensive Highlights
  • 32:42 - Defense
  • 46:25 - Oklahoma State Preview
  • 51:38 - OSU’s Defense
  • 1:01:08 - OSU’s Offense
  • 1:06:27 - Picks of the Week
  • 1:20:54 - Outro

Listen to the Show

Click here to download directly

Spotify
Apple
Google
Amazon
Stitcher

WEAR GOLD ON SATURDAY!

Thanks for listening, everybody!

