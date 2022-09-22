Last week was another win that did little to inspire a ton of confidence in the fan base... but given the circumstances of the schedule, I’m pretty convinced there was no performance that would have accomplished that goal. The Bears faced off against a Sun Belt opponent sandwiched between two monumental road games in BYU and Iowa State, and walked away with a 42-7 win that was, for all intents and purposes, workmanlike. They seemed to struggle in the first half before taking the game over. Despite what appeared to be early struggles on both sides of the ball, they scored almost at will in the second half while dominating on defense, preventing the Bobcats from rushing for more than 100 yards and only giving up 7 points on the day.

We’re talking about it on the podcast, then turning our eyes towards another tremendous road challenge on Saturday in Ames, Iowa against the Iowa State Cyclones. We’re excited for this one. It’s going to be a battle.

00:00 - Cold Open & Intro

06:59 - Baylor 42, Texas State 7: 50K Foot View

10:23 - Veterans Out, Youth Getting Reps and Experience

14:01 - Richard Reese’s Performance

19:31 - Offensive Line Performance

21:37 - BLAKE KEEPS IT

27:04 - Seth Jons & WR Performance

35:17 - More on Shapen

37:42 - Defensive Performance

49:01 - Iowa State Preview

54:57 - Iowa State’s O vs. Baylor’s D

1:04:08 - Baylor’s O vs. Iowa State’s D

1:14:11 - Picks of the Week

1:30:22 - Outro

