PODCAST: Razor Thin Margins

Coffey, Fank, and I are spending the bulk of this episode unpacking the Baylor Bears’ nailbiter loss to the BYU Cougars in Provo on Saturday. We’re looking at the razor thin margins between victory and defeat, the offensive struggles in the first half, the inconsistency, the penalties, dispelling some myths that appear to be prevalent in the aftermath, and a solid defensive performance before turning towards the Texas State matchup that looks to be something of a “show me some things” type of game.

I also want to take a moment to tip the cap to BYU fans. I wasn’t able to attend in person, but every single report that I’ve heard coming out of Provo was that Cougars faithful were some of the friendliest, most hospitable fans we’ve faced off against in some time... Before they created one of the most hostile road environments we’ve seen. Those two things coupled together are incredibly impressive.

Let’s get to it.

00:00 - Intro

07:11 - BYU 26, Baylor 20: 50K Foot View

11:15 - Atmosphere’s Impact on the Game

16:59 - Offensive Struggles

39:50 - Penalties

44:46 - Defensive Performance

57:29 - Texas State Preview

1:04:51 - Picks of the Week (check out ODB’s Nebraska Coaching Search Scoop)

1:17:20 - Outro

Click here for direct download.

Spotify

Apple

Google

Amazon

Stitcher

POLL FOR THE LISTENERSHIP:

Poll As we head into conference play, do you prefer a single midweek podcast recap/preview, or a split recap show earlier in the week and a recap later? Single Podcast, Recap/Preview Combined

Recap and Preview Split! Two is better than one! vote view results 0% Single Podcast, Recap/Preview Combined (0 votes)

100% Recap and Preview Split! Two is better than one! (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

Thanks for the feedback, y’all!