With Fank making his way towards Provo, Utah in advance of Baylor’s tilt with BYU on Saturday, former offensive lineman and current don of the #BaylorMeatMafia joins Coffey and myself on the podcast to spend some time breaking down the win over Albany and look forward to Saturday’s tilt with the BYU Cougars.

Blake brings unique insight to both the recap and preview. His experience as an offensive lineman is a first on the podcast and provides a fresh and insightful perspective. This was truly a pleasure to record, and we hope it’s just as fun of a listen.

00:00 - Intro

01:57 - Blake Blackmar & the #BaylorMeatMafia

15:36 - RIP Guy Morriss

16:57 - Baylor 69, Albany 10

19:34 - 50K Foot View

23:07 - Offensive Performance

48:56 - Defensive Performance

57:31 - BYU Preview

1:19:00 - Picks of the Week

1:31:52 - Outro

