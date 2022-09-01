FOOTBALL IS BACK!!! And so is Coffey. A miserable move that hasn’t even ended can’t stop Coff from making his triumphant return to the podcast to give you his bold predictions for what is to come for your Baylor Bears in 2022.

This is a show I look forward to every year, not just because I get to make my absurd predictions. Those of you who have listened from the beginning know what I’m talking about here. Believe me when I say, this may be our boldest set of predictions across the board.

That being said, this is the most wide open the Big 12 has been in recent memory. I say this at one point, but I can see realistic scenarios where Baylor could finish anywhere between 8-4 and 12-0. Which will happen?

Football is back, y’all, and we are excited for it.

00:00 - Intro

05:24 - Single Digits

7:30 - Big 12 Opening Negotiations with FOX & ESPN

10:04 - CFP Expansion Under Consideration?

14:13 - Albany

19:06 - @ BYU

23:49 - Texas State

25:16 - @ Iowa State

29:18 - Oklahoma State

33:08 - @ West Virginia

39:44 - Kansas

41:56 - @ Texas Tech

46:33 - @ Oklahoma

51:41 - Kansas State

56:34 - TCU

1:01:33 - @ Texas

1:04:24 - Final Regular Season Thoughts

1:09:57 - Big 12 Championship

1:12:34 - Playoff Predictions

1:16:46 - Picks of the Week

1:25:32 - Outro

What do you think will happen? Give us your predictions in the comments!

Direct Download Link

Spotify

Apple

Google

Amazon

Stitcher

Thanks again for listening!