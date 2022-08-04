This week, Fank and I are joined by SicEm 365’s Grayson Grundhoefer. If you’re not a member, Grayson has been churning out some excellent content in the lead-up to Fall Camp kicking off for your Baylor Bears, so we wanted to have him on this week with Coffey out. Turns out, this was the perfect week to have him on, with Austin Novosad’s announcement that he was sticking with his commitment to Baylor. Grayson has been close to Novosad’s recruitment, having covered it since Day One, so he has unique insight that he shares with the show.

Then we’re talking Fall Camp: a bit of background, expectations, and the position groups that have piqued our interest the most. Finally, we’re finishing it off with an excellent though experiment that Fank cooked up: the most frustrating wins and most encouraging losses in Baylor football history. It’s a really good time, and we hope you enjoy it!

00:00 - Intro

01:26 - Austin Novosad Affirms His Commitment

32:45 - Fall Camp Expectations

1:09:40 - Frustrating Wins, Encouraging Losses

1:36:22 - Outro

Click here for the direct download

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Amazon

Stitcher