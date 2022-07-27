We’ve had a couple months of frenzied activity. Recruiting. Realignment. Basketball Tournaments in July. Media Days. And suddenly we find ourselves in a lull, the calm before the storm, since Baylor’s Fall Camp is set to kick off next week. ODP is taking advantage of this to do something we haven’t done yet: bring the hosts of the regular and basketpod together! That’s right, David Hornbeak and I are teaming up for this episode for the first time ever.

After our beloved mascot’s passing last week and Hornbeak’s touching tribute on the site, I thought it would be fun to get a little more insight into the daily life of the Bear Trainers and what it was like to get to work with Judge Joy Reynolds. Hornbeak was happy to oblige, and so off we go!

Here’s what we’re talking about:

00:00 - Intro

02:48 - Bit of Basketball

08:56 - Gold Out Talk

13:54 - The Life of a Bear Trainer

50:57 - Outro

Thanks for listening!

