Oklahoma v Baylor Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Filed under:

Podcast: Life as a Bear Trainer (with David Hornbeak)

David Hornbeak joins the podcast to talk about his experience as a Bear Trainer and give a behind the scenes look at Baylor’s beloved mascot.

By pbpope and David_Hornbeak
We’ve had a couple months of frenzied activity. Recruiting. Realignment. Basketball Tournaments in July. Media Days. And suddenly we find ourselves in a lull, the calm before the storm, since Baylor’s Fall Camp is set to kick off next week. ODP is taking advantage of this to do something we haven’t done yet: bring the hosts of the regular and basketpod together! That’s right, David Hornbeak and I are teaming up for this episode for the first time ever.

After our beloved mascot’s passing last week and Hornbeak’s touching tribute on the site, I thought it would be fun to get a little more insight into the daily life of the Bear Trainers and what it was like to get to work with Judge Joy Reynolds. Hornbeak was happy to oblige, and so off we go!

Here’s what we’re talking about:

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 02:48 - Bit of Basketball
  • 08:56 - Gold Out Talk
  • 13:54 - The Life of a Bear Trainer
  • 50:57 - Outro

Thanks for listening!

Click here for a direct download link.

Spotify
Apple
Google
Amazon
Stitcher

