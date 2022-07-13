 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Baylor

Podcast: Recruiting, Realignment, Recognition

Coffey, Fank, and Peter break down some of the developments over the past month or so in recruiting, realignment, and some of the preseason accolades. Baylor Football soon come!

By pbpope, David Fankhauser, and ECSicEm
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Just in time for Big 12 Media Days to start, Coffey, Fank and I recorded a podcast, which means that we’re sure to get some sort of seismic news drop during the press event for the Big 12. But that means that Baylor Bears football is just around the corner, and it’s time to start getting excited about it! Here’s what we’re talking about this episode:

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 04:47 - Recruiting Update
  • 18:13 - Realignment Update and Speculation
  • 46:15 - 5 Bears Nab Preseason All Big 12 Honors
  • 55:03 - Baylor Tops Preseason Media Poll
  • 1:06:25 - Basketball Update
  • 1:11:20 - Outro

Depending on schedule issues (and there could be some in the coming weeks), we’re hoping to return to a semi-regular format for the podcast from here on out. Football season is almost upon us!

