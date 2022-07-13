Podcast: Recruiting, Realignment, Recognition

Just in time for Big 12 Media Days to start, Coffey, Fank and I recorded a podcast, which means that we’re sure to get some sort of seismic news drop during the press event for the Big 12. But that means that Baylor Bears football is just around the corner, and it’s time to start getting excited about it! Here’s what we’re talking about this episode:

00:00 - Intro

04:47 - Recruiting Update

18:13 - Realignment Update and Speculation

46:15 - 5 Bears Nab Preseason All Big 12 Honors

55:03 - Baylor Tops Preseason Media Poll

1:06:25 - Basketball Update

1:11:20 - Outro

Depending on schedule issues (and there could be some in the coming weeks), we’re hoping to return to a semi-regular format for the podcast from here on out. Football season is almost upon us!