The past few weeks have been pretty insane for the podcast crew. Events conspired to keep the three of us from getting together to record, but Drake Toll of the Locked On Baylor podcast, SicEm365, China Springs high school play by play. Oh yeah, he’s also the future voice of the Hyannis Harbor Hawks of the Cape Cod Baseball League. The funny thing, Locked On Baylor is actually a daily podcast (btw, I’ll never forgive Mark for deciding the podcast should be ODP to follow ODB. The crap I’ve gotten about it not being a daily show over the years... SMH). We’re thrilled to have Drake come on and talk about all the events that have transpired for Baylor football since the last time we dropped a show.

The craziness didn’t end after we hit record, though, and I’m only now being able to put up the show notes for the podcast. Thankfully for once, nothing major happened in the world of college sports since we recorded, so this should still be a topical listen, if covering stuff that’s a couple of weeks old.

At any rate, huge thanks to Drake for joining us! Here’s what we’re talking about:

00:00 - Intro and Welcome Drake Toll

09:33 - QB Question Answered

24:26 - NFL Draft Recap

35:37 - Conference News/Updates

59:05 - Outro

