Over the years I developed something of a stance of measured apathy for annual spring games. I think it stems from several years of heightened expectations in the mid 2010s, only to find myself disappointed with the results. It’s my own fault in that my expectations were the chief source of my disappointment, because Baylor’s Spring Game was never meant to be what my expectations were for it. I’d go into the Spring Game expecting fall football, and it’s just not that.

Paul Catalina and Drake Toll talked about it last week on an episode of the Locked on Baylor podcast, and I completely agree. Fans typically have a vision of what they think the game is going to be and it is completely different from what the game actually is, or is supposed to be. So, how do I come to enjoy it? By aligning my expectations with the true purpose of the game - not to see an unleashed offense or full-fledged defensive scheme, but to see the progress in individuals; see how returning players have matured throughout this offseason, to catch a glimpse of the promise of new players. I had that this time, and the game was far more enjoyable to me. It didn’t help that the team that took the field in the annual Green and Gold game was the most complete that a team has looked at this stage in years.

But I digress. Coffey was out this week with actual life stuff, so SicEm365 contributor and ODB’s own Travis Roeder rejoined Fank and me to break down the 2022 Green and Gold game, breaking down who impressed him, the progress he’s seen, and a bit about what to expect from the fall. I highly enjoyed recording this episode, and I hope you enjoy listening to it.

Here’s the timestamp breakdown. If you use a podcast player on your phone like Overcast, you can hit the links in the embedded show notes to skip to to these chapters.

00:00 - Intro

03:54 - Baylor’s Spring Game: General Thoughts

10:18 - Primary Takeaways on Defense

11:24 - Linebacker: Will Williams, Dillon Doyle

18:28 - Defensive Line

26:30 - Replacing Pitre

33:44 - Offensive Line

39:44 - Running Backs

49:51 - Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

56:03 - Quarterback Competition

1:07:19 - Outro

