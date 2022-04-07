First things first: It’s a dang travesty that the editor does not have the Bob Bowlsby Shrug™ picture available for use as a cover image, because it would’ve been perfect today.
We’re back! After a couple months’ break, Coffey, Fank and I are back on the podcast to talk through the latest news. We’re covering the end of the Baylor Bears MBB season and our feelings about it, the extension of Mack Rhoades, Bowlsby stepping down, recruiting, and Spring Ball! Come have some fun with us. Here are your timestamps:
- 00:00 - Intro
- 01:37 - Baylor MBB Season Reactions
- 20:34 - Rhoades Extended, Bowlsby Stepping Down
- 33:47 - Josh White: Monster LB Transfer
- 45:47 - Spring Ball Underway!
- 56:10 - Outro
