First things first: It’s a dang travesty that the editor does not have the Bob Bowlsby Shrug™ picture available for use as a cover image, because it would’ve been perfect today.

We’re back! After a couple months’ break, Coffey, Fank and I are back on the podcast to talk through the latest news. We’re covering the end of the Baylor Bears MBB season and our feelings about it, the extension of Mack Rhoades, Bowlsby stepping down, recruiting, and Spring Ball! Come have some fun with us. Here are your timestamps:

00:00 - Intro

01:37 - Baylor MBB Season Reactions

20:34 - Rhoades Extended, Bowlsby Stepping Down

33:47 - Josh White: Monster LB Transfer

45:47 - Spring Ball Underway!

56:10 - Outro

As always, click here if you can’t see the streaming box.

Other Links:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Stitcher Radio

iHeart Radio

TuneIn Radio