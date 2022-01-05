Good morning, champions! Apologies on the delay on the show notes. We recorded the show on Monday night, dropping it on the podcast feeds yesterday afternoon, but I’m only now getting to dropping the show notes on the blog. Several days on, and we’re still basking in the glow of the Sugar Bowl victory.

What a weekend it was. While Coffey wasn’t able to make it, Fank and I were both on hand for the Bears’ victory over Ole Miss. The atmosphere in New Orleans was near-perfection, in my personal opinion. The sense of excitement and community amongst the Baylor fans was virtually tangible. I say this on the show, but my interactions with fellow Bears was amazing, and even minutes after meeting folks it felt like we were old friends. I love that about bowl game atmospheres, but New Orleans may be the perfect city for it, given how close everything is.

I’ve said it on the show, and maybe even typed it out, but I wanted to give a heartfelt THANK YOU to everyone who listens to us do this show. This season has been incredibly special to follow and cover as a podcaster, and it’s produced some of my favorite moments in the entire history of the podcast... and this episode is no exception.

Thank you so much for listening. Here’s what we’re talking about:

00:00 - Cold Open: Passing Comparison

04:50 - Welcome

09:49 - Baylor 21, Ole Miss 7: 30K Foot View

21:18 - Atmosphere in NOLA

26:24 - Ole Miss’s Trash Talk

39:09 - Offensive Performance

46:41 - Trestan Ebner’s Huge Contribution

49:58 - Monaray Baldwin’s Touchdown

56:58 - Abram Smith

58:57 - The Defense (& Siaki Ika)

1:06:53 - Terrel Bernard

1:10:27 - JT Woods

1:12:43 - Al Walcott’s Pick Six

1:15:43 - Garmon Randolph

1:18:07 - Bryson Jackson

1:19:13 - Seniors Stepped Up

1:20:19 - Special Teams

1:21:48 - Final Sugar & Season Thoughts

1:24:33 - New Years Six Bowls, Picks Final Results

1:33:13 - Outro

