I hope everyone is recovering well from the Christmas weekend and is fully shifting into Sugar Bowl prep mode, because it’s GAME WEEK, baby! Coffey, Fank and I are back on the podcast to break down what is looking like a very intriguing Sugar Bowl Matchup for the Baylor Bears as they square off against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Naturally, since recording and uploading the show, we got a little bit of news: Gerry Bohanon has been practicing and is looking good, while Blake Shapen will not be available for the game:

Looks like Gerry will be back at QB for the #SugarBowl, Blake Shapen is recovering from a shoulder injury #SicEm — Niki Lattarulo (@NikiLattarulo) December 27, 2021

I’m a little surprised to get this information this early in the week; I fully expected that they’d continue to keep everyone guessing until the latter portions of the week, or even Saturday. But, here we are.

Here’s what we’re talking about:

00:00 - Cold Open: Weird Bowl Mascots

03:27 - Welcome: Sugar Bowl Memories

10:16 - Sugar Bowl Preview: Ole Miss High Level

17:48 - Contrast of Head Coaches

20:42 - Ole Miss Offense vs. Baylor Defense

38:32 - Baylor’s Offense vs. Ole Miss Defense

50:03 - Bowl Picks of the Week

1:05:00 - Outro

Click here to listen if you can’t see the streaming box.

Listen Links!

Listen on Spotify!

Or Google Podcasts!

Or Amazon Podcasts!

Or iHeartRadio!

Or Stitcher Radio!

Thanks for listening. Sic ‘em!