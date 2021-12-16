The prodigal returns! Sort of. Travis Roeder, now of SicEm365.com, returns to ODB in podcast form to help us break down the 2022 Early Signing Day class for Baylor. Travis is diving deep on his takes on each of the commits that signed yesterday, including the late day commit of Armani Winfield, the dynamic WR that Baylor landed over Texas. As per usual with the podcast, because we recorded a recruiting-centric podcast yesterday, today we get the news that 2023 QB Prospect Austin Novosad committed to Baylor. Granted, he’s 2023 and we’re talking about the ‘22 signing class, but still... you can bet we’d have talked about him given the absence of a quarterback in the ‘22 class.

It’s a good time regardless. Travis brings the knowledge, as you know he can. It’s a good time!

00:00 - Intro

03:04 - Baylor Basketball is #1

09:13 - Sugar Bowl: Matt Corral Playing, Jeff Lebby Coaching

14:04 - Matt Powledge to Oregon

18:02 - Early Signing Day: 30K Foot View

22:06 - Travis Roeder’s Personal Faves

33:25 - Wide Receivers

41:37 - Kaian Roberts-Day, etc.

48:32 - Offensive Line

59:44 - RB: Richard Reese

1:00:38 - TE: Cody Mladenka

1:01:55 - Defensive Line

1:06:19 - Defensive Backs

1:11:20 - Linebackers

1:16:39 - What’s Next?

1:20:39 - Outro

Come for the in-depth breakdown of the signees. Stay for Travis’s bold prediction at the end of the show. It got my blood going, that’s for sure!

Enjoy!

If you can’t see the streaming box above, click here to listen.

SCHEDULE UPDATE

We’re still planning on having weekly shows throughout the end of the year! Next week look for an early-week drop of the podcast. Next week we’re very excited to welcome back to the show the host of the Solid Verbal Podcast, Ty Hildenbrandt! Long-suffering listeners of the podcast will remember that Ty was our guest waaaaay back in the very first season of the podcast. Ty’s been a huge help to me over the years, and we’re thrilled to have him back on the show to talk Baylor and all things college football.

After that, look for the Sugar Bowl Preview podcast, which should drop early in the week between Christmas and New Years. That should be really fun as well. So, stick around! We’ve got you covered on podcast content through the rest of the year, and we’re already working on some ideas for offseason shows to keep the content rolling even while we’re in the Long Winter of No College Football.

BONUS

As referenced on the podcast, here’s where Fank and I both went immediately when talking about the commitment of Armani Winfield: