Podcast: Jairon McVea & The Big 12 Champions

For the first time since 2014, the Baylor Bears are Big 12 Champions. It all came down to a single play; two players racing towards the same pylon with a Big 12 Championship hanging in the balance. Jairon McVea takes a near-perfect angle on the play to stop Dezmon Jackson’s leaping dive towards the end zone mere inches short. Naturally, we have to begin the podcast with this play, and we’re kicking it off with the iconic radio call by John Morris and J.J. Joe.

We’re doing things a little bit differently for this recap, after taking time focusing on the McPlay, McVea himself and some other stuff, we’re walking through this one chronologically. It was such a tale of two halves that we thought it was the best way to approach the game. Apologies for the glut of chapter notes in the podcast, but we shifted quickly from thing to thing that I decided to mark them all. If you’re using a podcast player that supports chapters, you can bounce around using those to your heart’s content!

In terms of scheduling, I believe Hornbeak has secured his co-host and is planning on dropping a new basketpod later this week. We’re planning on bringing you weekly football episodes leading up to the Sugar Bowl, including coverage of the Early National Signing Day next week, a preview of the Sugar Bowl, and some more fun. It’s all still in the works, but we should have the schedule nailed down in the next day or two.

Here’s what we’re talking about on this episode:

00:00 - Cold Open: The McPlay

12:12 - Welcome. Fank & Peter, Take Your Ls

15:27 - Jairon McVea: Baylor Legend Forever

23:03 - Blake Shapen’s Day

25:46 - Opening Salvos 27:22 - First INT, First TD

30:24 - Second INT, Second TD

35:30 - Defense Steps Up

37:47 - Intentional Grounding... Forward Pass or Lateral?

39:25 - 21-3. What?

40:15 - Capitalizing Off of Turnovers

41:14 - Oklahoma State Starts the Comeback

44:29 - The Controversial Fourth Down Call

50:50 - Oklahoma State Takes Advantage

51:32 - INT #4

52:46 - Hold Onto Your Butts

56:47 - Isaac. Freaking. Power.

58:12 - The Final Drive

1:00:01 - Spencer Sanders on Goal Line Stands?

1:02:46 - More on the Non-Timeout

1:05:32 - Aftermath of the McPlay

1:12:20 - Aranda & Staff Out Recruiting

1:13:35 - Impact on Recruiting & Transfer Portal

1:17:06 - Championship Whiparound

1:21:44 - Sugar Bowl Bound!

1:25:22 - Little Bit of Basketball

1:26:56 - Outro

Click here if for some reason you can’t see the streaming box.