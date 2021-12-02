Podcast: Big Bucks, No Hammies!

CHAMPIONSHIP TIME! As I write this, we’re under 48 hours until go time at AT&T Stadium in Arlington where the Baylor Bears will face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship Game. Excitement and trepidation are at near peak levels as we’re rolling into this game. Coffey, Fank and I are back on the podcast to give you our preview of the show, plus some quick hits about other topics before we get there.

Note that this was recorded late afternoon on Wednesday, so we did not have the Notre Dame coaching news, nor did we have the Big 12 Awards available to discuss, or else we would have. Nevertheless, we had fun, and hope you do too listening to it!

Sic ‘em.

00:00 - Cold Open: How to Change Coaching Jobs

10:08 - Welcome

10:43 - Coaching Carousel Actual Update

13:07 - 2022 Big 12 Schedule Released

18:20 - CFP Rankings Update

24:01 - Big 12 Championship Game Preview

28:41 - Baylor’s Offense vs. Oklahoma State’s Defense

40:42 - Oklahoma State’s Offense vs. Baylor’s Defense

46:47 - Final Thoughts

51:38 - Picks of the Championship Week

Click this link to listen if you can’t see the streaming box!