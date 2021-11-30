PODCAST: Notre Dame Interim Coach Talk (ok, ok and BU-TT Bowl too)

In the aftermath of Baylor’s win over Texas Tech and the Bedlam game, we were originally looking at the possibility of recording on Sunday afternoon. We postponed, and boy are we glad that we did! What ensued were 28ish of the wildest hours we’ve ever seen of coaching carousel action, with Lincoln Riley bolting Oklahoma for USC and Brian Kelly heading to LSU from Notre Dame. What will the next spins of the carousel bring us?

Fortunately for you, we’re recording twice this week! Well, THREE times! Today we bring you this show, which was intended to be based around the win over Tech and Bedlam. Tomorrow, you’ll get the final Basketpod with Kendall, and then Thursday we’ll drop the Big 12 Championship Game preview episode. Fun times!!

Here’s what we’re talking about:

00:00 - Cold Open & Intro: Brian Kelly to LSU

09:52 - Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24

15:21 - The feel of 2021 wins vs. 2019 wins

19:13 - Props to Tech for Bringing It

22:26 - Survival Game

25:11 - Time of Possession & Finishing Drives

30:53 - Shapen’s Day

36:00 - Abram Smith & His Record-Tying Day

38:38 - Other School Records

40:46 - The Fourth Down Decision

47:58 - The Impact of Losing Al Walcott

49:06 - Shouts to Raleigh Texada

49:40 - Iron Bowl Quick Hit

51:17 - BEDLAM!!

57:20 - Lincoln Riley to USC

1:07:34 - Bowl Stuff

1:10:13 - Outro

Click here to listen if you can’t see the streaming box!

And here, as a bonus, is Coffey’s amazing tweet that we reference in the show.