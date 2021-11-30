PODCAST: Notre Dame Interim Coach Talk (ok, ok and BU-TT Bowl too)

In the aftermath of Baylor’s win over Texas Tech and the Bedlam game, we were originally looking at the possibility of recording on Sunday afternoon. We postponed, and boy are we glad that we did! What ensued were 28ish of the wildest hours we’ve ever seen of coaching carousel action, with Lincoln Riley bolting Oklahoma for USC and Brian Kelly heading to LSU from Notre Dame. What will the next spins of the carousel bring us?
Fortunately for you, we’re recording twice this week! Well, THREE times! Today we bring you this show, which was intended to be based around the win over Tech and Bedlam. Tomorrow, you’ll get the final Basketpod with Kendall, and then Thursday we’ll drop the Big 12 Championship Game preview episode. Fun times!!
Here’s what we’re talking about:
- 00:00 - Cold Open & Intro: Brian Kelly to LSU
- 09:52 - Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24
- 15:21 - The feel of 2021 wins vs. 2019 wins
- 19:13 - Props to Tech for Bringing It
- 22:26 - Survival Game
- 25:11 - Time of Possession & Finishing Drives
- 30:53 - Shapen’s Day
- 36:00 - Abram Smith & His Record-Tying Day
- 38:38 - Other School Records
- 40:46 - The Fourth Down Decision
- 47:58 - The Impact of Losing Al Walcott
- 49:06 - Shouts to Raleigh Texada
- 49:40 - Iron Bowl Quick Hit
- 51:17 - BEDLAM!!
- 57:20 - Lincoln Riley to USC
- 1:07:34 - Bowl Stuff
- 1:10:13 - Outro
Click here to listen if you can’t see the streaming box!
And here, as a bonus, is Coffey’s amazing tweet that we reference in the show.
Brian Kelly eating mommas gumbo at a recruits house south of I-10 pic.twitter.com/tfIVxfitTc— Elliot Coffey (@YungCoff) November 30, 2021
Loading comments...