PODCAST: Gritty Win & Wedding Cosplay

Happy Thanksgiving Week, everybody! With the holiday on Thursday, we went ahead and got the show recording out of the way early so that you all can have as much time as you like to consume the podcast. Baylor took down Kansas State on Saturday night in a gritty, hard fought victory. We’re breaking it down, plus taking a quick look ahead at the Texas Tech game on Saturday, plus some quick picks that are subject to extreme change given the early stage of the week.

Here are the show notes; enjoy!!

00:00 - Intro

06:13 - Baylor 20, K-State 10: 30K Foot View

11:32 - A Solid Start

14:13 - Scattershooting: Offense and Defense

17:27 - Back to the Offense (thanks Coffey!)

21:48 - Blake Shapen in Relief

28:28 - Gerry Bohanon’s Injury

32:24 - Running Back Performances

40:53 - Defensive Performance: Scheming for Deuce Vaughn

44:46 - Gabe Hall & Defensive Pressure

48:20 - Complete Team Defensive Effort

51:14 - A Physical Game: Injuries

53:48 - Props to Chris Klieman & Kansas State

55:36 - First Look: Texas Tech

1:02:52 - McLane Stadium: Tough Place to Play an 11am Game

1:04:56 - Scattershooting: Big 12, Conference Championship, Bowls

1:08:54 - Picks of the Week

1:19:12 - Outro: Happy Thanksgiving

We talked a bit about it in the Outro, but I wanted to reiterate it. Many of you have reached out the past couple of weeks with positive feedback on the podcast as of late, and I wanted to give a heartfelt thank you. This has been an incredibly fun team to cover this year, and podcasting has been a real pleasure. Your comments have been extremely gratifying and we are thankful for each of you who listen. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!

Click here to listen if you can’t see the streaming box!