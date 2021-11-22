 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NCAA Football: Baylor at Kansas State

Filed under:

PODCAST: Gritty Win & Wedding Cosplay

The Baylor Bears take care of business in Manhattan, Kansas against an extremely tough Kansas State team. Coffey, Fank & Peter break down the W, take a quick look at Texas Tech & Senior Day, plus some early Picks.

By pbpope, ECSicEm, and David Fankhauser
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Thanksgiving Week, everybody! With the holiday on Thursday, we went ahead and got the show recording out of the way early so that you all can have as much time as you like to consume the podcast. Baylor took down Kansas State on Saturday night in a gritty, hard fought victory. We’re breaking it down, plus taking a quick look ahead at the Texas Tech game on Saturday, plus some quick picks that are subject to extreme change given the early stage of the week.

Here are the show notes; enjoy!!

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 06:13 - Baylor 20, K-State 10: 30K Foot View
  • 11:32 - A Solid Start
  • 14:13 - Scattershooting: Offense and Defense
  • 17:27 - Back to the Offense (thanks Coffey!)
  • 21:48 - Blake Shapen in Relief
  • 28:28 - Gerry Bohanon’s Injury
  • 32:24 - Running Back Performances
  • 40:53 - Defensive Performance: Scheming for Deuce Vaughn
  • 44:46 - Gabe Hall & Defensive Pressure
  • 48:20 - Complete Team Defensive Effort
  • 51:14 - A Physical Game: Injuries
  • 53:48 - Props to Chris Klieman & Kansas State
  • 55:36 - First Look: Texas Tech
  • 1:02:52 - McLane Stadium: Tough Place to Play an 11am Game
  • 1:04:56 - Scattershooting: Big 12, Conference Championship, Bowls
  • 1:08:54 - Picks of the Week
  • 1:19:12 - Outro: Happy Thanksgiving

We talked a bit about it in the Outro, but I wanted to reiterate it. Many of you have reached out the past couple of weeks with positive feedback on the podcast as of late, and I wanted to give a heartfelt thank you. This has been an incredibly fun team to cover this year, and podcasting has been a real pleasure. Your comments have been extremely gratifying and we are thankful for each of you who listen. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!

Click here to listen if you can’t see the streaming box!

Baylor Bears 2021 Football Season

Weekend Roundup: Rankings, Spreads, Big 12 Championship, Coaching Carousel

ODB Mailbag Is Back!

November Bears — Baylor Is Playing Its Best Football When It Matters Most

Loading comments...