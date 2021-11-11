PODCAST: What a Week, Huh?

This has been a bit of a week, hasn’t it? First the loss to TCU, then Joey McGuire picks up and heads to Lubbock to take over as head coach of Texas Tech. But hey! At least Baylor’s #13 in the College Football Playoff rankings! Woohoo! Yeah. We’re talking about all of that and the massive game looming with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Lots to get to!

00:00 - Cold Open

01:10 - Intro

02:26 - CFP Rankings

07:35 - Joey McGuire to Texas Tech

19:23 - Arby’s... Vodka?

20:38 - TCU 30, Baylor 28

38:11 - Oklahoma Preview

52:32 - Picks of the Week

1:02:50 - Outro

Click here to listen if you can’t see the streaming box in the post.