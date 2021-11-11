 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

PODCAST: What a Week, Huh?

Coffey, Fank, & Peter do what must be done... On this podcast they’re talking about the CFP rankings, Joey McGuire’s departure to Lubbock, the TCU game, looking ahead to Oklahoma, and Picks.

By pbpope, David Fankhauser, and ECSicEm
NCAA Football: Texas at Baylor Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

This has been a bit of a week, hasn’t it? First the loss to TCU, then Joey McGuire picks up and heads to Lubbock to take over as head coach of Texas Tech. But hey! At least Baylor’s #13 in the College Football Playoff rankings! Woohoo! Yeah. We’re talking about all of that and the massive game looming with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Lots to get to!

  • 00:00 - Cold Open
  • 01:10 - Intro
  • 02:26 - CFP Rankings
  • 07:35 - Joey McGuire to Texas Tech
  • 19:23 - Arby’s... Vodka?
  • 20:38 - TCU 30, Baylor 28
  • 38:11 - Oklahoma Preview
  • 52:32 - Picks of the Week
  • 1:02:50 - Outro

Click here to listen if you can’t see the streaming box in the post.

