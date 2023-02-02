FINALLY, at long last, we get the Big 12 Schedule. Delays were plentiful, to the point where we wondered if we were going to get the schedule in July or something. I’m mostly kidding. But it’s out. Joe broke your Baylor Bears’ schedule down quite nicely, and we’re spending time running down the Bears’ schedule plus talking about some of the more interesting notes in it that we saw.

One thing that we talked about pre-show but then neglected to bring up in the actual podcast (despite saying, “Oh yeah we HAVE to talk about that”) was the utter lack of promotion by Texas and OU other than a simple retweet of the official announcement. As of recording time, neither had put anything on their website regarding the schedule or done any other commentary or promotion. Y’all think they want out of here or what?

Anyway, here’s what we’re talking about:

Show Notes!

00:00 - Intro 01:35 - Big 12 Schedule: General Thoughts

06:28 - Baylor’s Schedule for 2023

24:56 - Look at the Rest of the Conference

41:47 - Outro

Listen to the Show!

Direct Download/Listen

Spotify

Apple

Google

Amazon

Stitcher

Thanks for listening, everyone.