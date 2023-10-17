 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sit Down With MBB Analytics Guru Evan Miyakawa

By Cody Orr
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Denver Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Data scientist Evan Miyakawa (PhD in Statistics, Baylor University) joins Cody Orr to talk about his college basketball advanced statistical metric, the Bayesian Performance Rating (BPR). Evan discusses why he attended Baylor, how he got started with BPR, and the intuition behind using box score and plus-minus data to rate every player in MBB. Check out Evan’s website at evanmiya.com for more of his phenomenal content!

