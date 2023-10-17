Sit Down With MBB Analytics Guru Evan Miyakawa

Data scientist Evan Miyakawa (PhD in Statistics, Baylor University) joins Cody Orr to talk about his college basketball advanced statistical metric, the Bayesian Performance Rating (BPR). Evan discusses why he attended Baylor, how he got started with BPR, and the intuition behind using box score and plus-minus data to rate every player in MBB. Check out Evan’s website at evanmiya.com for more of his phenomenal content!

*Let's try this again*



CBB preseason projections are live at https://t.co/cegyfz96ax!



You'll find:

Team and player projections

MVP and Most Indispensable player rankings

↔️Transfer portal ratings ... and much more!



I'II be diving more in-depth into the projections — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) October 12, 2023

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW

Direct Download/Listen

Spotify

Apple

Google

Amazon