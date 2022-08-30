Coffey’s return is just around the corner, but in the meantime, Travis Roeder rejoins the podcast to break down the 2022 defense for the Baylor Bears. We’re talking about the depth chart, what we can expect from this defense, and why Travis thinks it has the potential to compete at the highest level of college football. It’s a fun time!

00:00 - Tribute

00:43 - Intro

03:45 - It’s Game Week!

08:45 - Depth Chart Talk

22:35 - SIngle Digits

27:46 - Defensive Preview

31:48 - Scheme Overview

43:18 - Passing Defense

51:04 - Defensive Line and Pass Rush

56:35 - Inside Linebackers

1:15:14 - Expectations for 2022

1:24:25 - Outro

Direct Download Link

Spotify

Apple

Google

Amazon

Stitcher

Thanks for listening!