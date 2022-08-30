Coffey’s return is just around the corner, but in the meantime, Travis Roeder rejoins the podcast to break down the 2022 defense for the Baylor Bears. We’re talking about the depth chart, what we can expect from this defense, and why Travis thinks it has the potential to compete at the highest level of college football. It’s a fun time!
- 00:00 - Tribute
- 00:43 - Intro
- 03:45 - It’s Game Week!
- 08:45 - Depth Chart Talk
- 22:35 - SIngle Digits
- 27:46 - Defensive Preview
- 31:48 - Scheme Overview
- 43:18 - Passing Defense
- 51:04 - Defensive Line and Pass Rush
- 56:35 - Inside Linebackers
- 1:15:14 - Expectations for 2022
- 1:24:25 - Outro
Thanks for listening!
