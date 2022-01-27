The 2021 Football Season is formally in the books, and the confetti has settled. Your Baylor Bears emerged as Big 12 Champions, and none of us ever really expected that would be the case, did we? But here we are. Coffey, Fank and I are taking stock of a season that outstripped our expectations and delivered some of the most memorable and hilarious moments that we’ve had in years.

Thank you all very much for listening to the shows this season. We’ve got some ideas for offseason shows in the works, and we’ll keep you posted on those as those plans firm up. In the meanwhile, enjoy this show and stay tuned for more fantastic basketball content from Hornbeak and Pollard! Sic ‘em.

00:00 - Cold Open: Preseason Predictions Recap

13:08 - Team Progress over the Season

18:26 - Abram Smith’s Impact

21:37 - Offensive LIne

24:08 - Mateos & Fazoli’s

26:26 - Favorite Moments of the Season

37:14 - Hilarious Moments

58:01 - Players Departing, Players Returning

1:08:50 - Staffing Changes

1:19:05 - Looking at Next Year (sorta... with some puppets thrown in)

1:25:06 - Outro

Click here to listen if you can’t see the streaming box above. Or, click one of the links below!

Listen & Subscribe Links!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Google

Amazon

Stitcher Radio

iHeart Radio Show Page

TuneIn Radio

If you haven’t already, please consider subscribing to the podcast on your favorite platform for listening to podcasts, and then like/favorite/and leave five-star reviews! It helps boost the show. Thanks y’all!